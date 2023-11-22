E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,516 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 49,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,645. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

