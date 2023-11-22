E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,065,000 after acquiring an additional 467,322 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 47,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,143. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,400 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.