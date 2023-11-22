E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. 4,321,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876,949. The stock has a market cap of $408.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

