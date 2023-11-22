E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 382,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

