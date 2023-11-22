E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $409,000 Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

