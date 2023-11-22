E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,083,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX remained flat at $5.65 during trading on Wednesday. 97,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,927. The company has a market cap of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.