E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.33. 1,790,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,508. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

