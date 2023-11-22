E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $844,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. 463,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,236. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

