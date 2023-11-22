E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $488.57. 337,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,440. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

