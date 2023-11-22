E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 97,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

