E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.24. 58,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

