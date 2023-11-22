E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,378 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,080,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,066,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 711,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,524,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 54,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,782. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,236 shares of company stock worth $3,575,415. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

