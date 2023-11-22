E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,378 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,080,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,066,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 711,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,524,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 54,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,782. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.89.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,236 shares of company stock worth $3,575,415. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.