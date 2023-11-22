E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 799 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,816,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,916. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.