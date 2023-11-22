Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,192 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,627. The firm has a market cap of $416.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

