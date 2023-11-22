Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,891 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,984. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

