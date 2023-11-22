Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,240 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. 869,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,072. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

