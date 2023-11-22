Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

GIS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 569,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.