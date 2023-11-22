Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.23. 502,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

