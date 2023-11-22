Element Capital Management LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 546,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Get Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.