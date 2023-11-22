Element Capital Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

NYSE GD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $246.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,630. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

