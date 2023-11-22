Element Capital Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,417,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in McKesson by 19.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 111.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $455.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.42 and a 200-day moving average of $423.13.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

