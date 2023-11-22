Element Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 806,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

