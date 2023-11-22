Element Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $487.77. 448,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.52 and its 200-day moving average is $513.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

