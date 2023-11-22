Element Capital Management LLC Invests $26.76 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,756,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $145,621,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. 9,444,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

