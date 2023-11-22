Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 144,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,310. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

