Element Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. 757,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,210. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $613,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

