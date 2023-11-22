Element Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 249,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 167,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 100,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 1,635,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,198. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

