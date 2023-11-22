Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,274 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $2,508,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $21,321,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $413,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. 126,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

