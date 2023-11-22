Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $588.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,303. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.30. The stock has a market cap of $558.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.