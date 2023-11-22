Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,139 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.65% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $2,906,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 105,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.88 and a 200-day moving average of $512.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $563.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

