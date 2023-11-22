Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Embecta has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Embecta by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Embecta by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

