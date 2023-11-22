Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.47. Embecta shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 23,658 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embecta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,911,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,333,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at $29,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,545,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $978.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.