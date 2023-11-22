Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 15.9% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 129,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 263,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

