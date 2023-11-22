Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,823 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

HDB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.