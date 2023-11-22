Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,368 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

NYSE HUM traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $513.53. 180,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,947. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

