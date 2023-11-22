Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NRG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,385. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.