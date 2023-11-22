Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.70. 835,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,892. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $254.10. The company has a market cap of $472.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

