Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.29.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.84. The stock had a trading volume of 162,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,272. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

