Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 2,360,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

