Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.29. 38,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

