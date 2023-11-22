Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 313,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

