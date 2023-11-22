Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after buying an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $213.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,355. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.50. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

