Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,632 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 4,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 738,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

