Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 135,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.