Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,890 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 26,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.