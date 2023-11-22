Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,141 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AON traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.70 and a 200 day moving average of $327.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

