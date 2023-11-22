Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 423,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.