Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.01. Enerflex shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 2,487 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFXT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $506.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 168.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter worth about $8,794,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,535,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

