EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $46,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.35. 1,959,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,495. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

