EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 452,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of EOG Resources worth $695,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

